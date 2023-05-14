Community Blackface Still In The Daily LITG, 14th of May 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and it's still about Community and blackface. Man, I could have been at Lake Como Comic Art Fest this weekend.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And there are calls from the cast of Community to return one very specific episode of Community to streaming…

The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, The Retirement Game

LITG two years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG three years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

LITG four years ago – the big Batman change that never was

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces

owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces Jonathan Christopher Matthewson , comics creator

, comics creator David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator

autobiographical comic creator Dave Taylor , artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works

, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2

of Comics Z2 Karalyn Johnson , illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.

, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry. Josh Baker, comics historian

comics historian Jeffrey Allan Boman , comics journalist

, comics journalist Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Posted in: TV | Tagged: blackface, community, newlitg