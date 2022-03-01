Tommaso Ciampa Defends New Entrance Music in Main Roster Backpedal

NXT star Tommaso Ciampa once said he'd rather retire than leave NXT for the WWE main roster wasteland of Raw and Smackdown. Ciampa explained his statement as referring to the more hectic travel and work schedule on the main roster, but we all know that Ciampa knows that, on the main roster, he'd be treated the same way so many of his colleagues have, misused, wasted, and relegated to the midcard for months to years before getting released for cost-cutting measures. Despite this eventuality, Ciampa seems to be more willing to comply lately.

The former salt-and-pepper superstar recently dyed his beard to look younger, a hallmark of WWE main roster fashion sense that worked so well for guys like The Undertaker in the past, who was the picture of youth in his final years in the ring. And now, he's suffered another traditional main roster indignity: the replacement of his theme song. Ciampa debuted the new tune during his match on Raw last night against Bobert Roode. He then took to Instagram to defend the change, writing:

Monday Night Raw 🐘- Let's address the elephant in the room. Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message: "fight to survive". It resonates with me on a deeper level. We all face our own struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, we all have our own "fight" …whether that's a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self doubt, or anything else… we must always choose to "fight to survive". Over the past few years, I've become far more active with charities and non profits like Give Kids the World Village. The pandemic has swept the nation. And to be quite honest, with the current state of things, I'd much rather spread a message like "fight to survive" than "no one will survive". I sure as heck would rather teach my daughter that lesson. I've been in this business for 17 years now. My platform has never been bigger than it is right now. My moment is now, literally and metaphorically. And everyday, I choose to "fight to survive". 🖤

So what's next for Ciampa? Perhaps a rebranding as Tomasso "LionDog" Ciampa? Or maybe as just "Ciampa?" That would probably be considered some "good shit." He's already currently involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler, so he's already sunk to that low. After that, it's only a matter of time before Ciampa becomes obsessed with winning the 24/7 Championship. But hey, on the bright side, thanks to the pandemic, that travel schedule is a little lighter these days. And on the bright side, he'll eventually wind up in AEW where he can reclaim his image and creative freedom.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe