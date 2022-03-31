Toni Storm is All Elite, Wins Debut Match on AEW Dynamite

It's WrestleMania week, the most sacred time of year for The Chadster, even more important than The Chadster's favorite and most sensual holiday, Groundhog Day. This should be a time for joy and celebration, a time or The Chadster to bask in the wonder of the most stupendous WrestleMania ever, produced by The Chadster's beloved WWE. But Tony Khan and AEW have RUINED EVERYTHING.

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was jam-packed with great matches, interesting angles, and the debut of yet another new AEW superstar. The fact that Tony Khan would book a show like this on the same week of WrestleMania just goes to show that Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. Auughh man! So unfair!

Dynamite opened with CM Punk defeating Max Caster in a solid match, with Punk declaring his intentions to become AEW Champion and to stay in AEW for a long time after the match, which is just so disrespectful. In an even better match, Jon Moxley defeated Jay Lethal, which earned Moxley's respect for the former Ring of Honor champion. FTR beat the Gunn Club in a tag team match as a Pinnacle breakup story advanced, with FTR refusing to take MJF's side in his feud with Wardlow and even getting mad at MJF after Wardlow tried to get into the arena, where he's banned by MJF, during the match. FTR later challenged the Young Bucks to a match to see who the greatest tag team ever is, which just goes to show that FTR don't understand the wrestling business at all. If they did, they would know that the greatest tag team ever is RKbro, since they hold the most important tag team belts, the Raw Tag Team Championships. But they work for Tony Khan, so their ignorance is totally understandable.

In another epic match filled with mat wrestling that really cheesed The Chadster off, Daniel Bryan beat Wheeler Yuta while that traitor to WWE, William Regal, gushed over the young star's talents on commentary. The show also featured another promo by Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society who are really firing some low blows at WWE by referring to taking out their opponents as "future endeavoring" them. Don't you think that must make Vince McMahon feel bad for all the people he laid off for cost-cutting measures during the pandemic? That's so disrespectful to Vince McMahon. Luckily, Eddie Kingston and Proud and Powerful showed up to defend WWE's honor, which was unexpected, but cool in The Chadster's book. Adam Cole and ReDragon also held a "championship celebration," even though they didn't win the belts, but rather stole them from their rightful owners: AEW World Champion Hangman Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, who showed up to get revenge.

Thunder Rosa finally got to deliver her own championship celebration promo after she was interrupted by Nyla Rose last week. Rosa celebrated being the first Mexican-born wrestler to win a world championship in a major promotion in the United States and challenged Rose to a match. Then it was time for The Bunny to face a mystery opponent in a qualifier for the Owen Hart tournament, and the mystery opponent turned out to be Toni Storm, another wrestler who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by joining AEW just because WWE had no choice but to lay her off due to cost cutting measures. Storm getting rewarded for her lack of loyalty to Vince McMahon by winning her debut match wasn't the worst part, though. The worst part is that The Chadster tried to look at Toni Storm's OnlyFans page, but it only served to remind The Chadster how Tony Khan has caused The Chadster to become sexually impotent since 2019. So unfair!

Finally, in the main event, Darby Allin took on Andrade in a one-on-one match, which Andrade won with a little interference from The Butcher and The Blade. When Private Party joined in a post-match beatdown on Allin and Sting, The Hardys ran out for the save, reminding The Chadster again that nobody in the wrestling business has any loyalty to Vince McMahon at all, even though there would be no wrestling business without Vince McMahon. The Chadster was so upset he broke down in tears after the show was over. How could Tony Khan do this to Vince McMahon on WrestleMania week? How could he do this to The Chadster?!