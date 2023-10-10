Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling, WWE NXT

Tony Khan Stacks AEW Dynamite for Head-to-Head With Normal WWE NXT

Tony Khan's pulling every stunt in the book for AEW Dynamite's Tuesday clash with a regular episode of WWE NXT! Auughh man, so unfair! 😠😡💔

Oh, boy, here we go again. 😫 Tony Khan and his merry gang of misfits over at AEW Dynamite are at their shenanigans again. 😡 Guess what? They've decided to air AEW Dynamite on a Tuesday this week! Yes, you read it right. Tuesday! 🗓️ The Chadster is just flabbergasted that AEW can't just leave WWE alone. They're going head-to-head with a perfectly regular WWE NXT show featuring normal NXT stars like Cody Rhodes, Asuka, John Cena, Paul Heyman, and The Undertaker! Why does Tony Khan have to try to stack the deck when WWE is playing fair? It's just not right, in The Chadster's opinion. 😬

So, what's cooking over on that extra cheesy edition of AEW Dynamite, dubbed "Title Tuesday?" Well, The Chadster's sure about one thing: it's filled to the brim with disrespect for WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. 🤨

The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork

TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only

Tuesday #AEWDynamite

TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT

First 30 mins commercial free — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

First off, AEW's plotting to ensnare viewers early with a Buy-In pre-show that starts half an hour before Dynamite and NXT. 😤 This pre-show will feature Eddie Kingston defending both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki. Can you believe this? It's just over the top, international collusion against WWE! 🙄

What's more, Tony Khan went on Twitter to announce that the first half-hour of Dynamite will be commercial-free! 😲 Auughh man! So unfair! It's just a clear, spiteful attempt to steal thunder from the hardworking folks at NXT.

Now, for the slap in the face card for AEW Dynamite.😡 We have Powerhouse Hobbs going against Chris Jericho. Then there's Swerve Strickland squaring off with Bryan Danielson, where the winner gets a shot at the TNT Championship. Plus, a match between Jay White and Hangman Adam Page. And Toni Storm is ready for her close-up. What does that even mean?!

TOMORROW, Tuesday 10/10

Kansas City

Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT "Madame is the greatest star of them all." After her back-to-back wins in the past week

"Timeless" Toni Storm is Ready For Her Close-Up

At @AEWonTV Title Tuesday

On @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IqcHYDmjex — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And it doesn't just stop there! Embracing their "Title Tuesday" moniker to its fullest, AEW Dynamite will see Adam Copeland (The Chadster is still crying over his betrayal) challenging Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship. Rey Fenix will defend the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley, and Saraya will square off against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship.

All these gimmicks make The Chadster nauseous. The Chadster can only hope that viewers won't be tricked by Tony Khan's theatrics and tune into this overblown episode of AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, NXT continues to deliver quality shows week after week, and this show is no different, with no stunt booking whatsoever. 🙏

If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds. #AEWTitleTuesday on TBS

Tuesday #AEWDynamite Tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But what does Tony Khan do? 👀 He pulls out all the stops to show WWE, doesn't he? Quite literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, if you ask The Chadster. 😰 Tony Khan, you do understand that not everyone appreciates your theatrics, right? Some people just like to see a normal episode of wrestling where The Undertaker appears on NXT, like he always does.

Good morning! Remember, #AEWDynamite is on TUESDAY this week

TONIGHT, 10/10! You don't have to wait until Wednesday,

it's TITLE TUESDAY @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!

At least the first 30 minutes Commercial Free, big overrun

+

Maybe the best card ever on @AEWonTV in Kansas City

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Before signing off, The Chadster wants to say: come on, wrestling fans! Remember what true, professional wrestling looks like. 👊 And it's not what's cooking up at Tony Khan's kitchen! 😑🙌🏽

