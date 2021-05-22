Trese: Netflix Shares Trailer, Preview Images for Horror/Crime Anime

Fans of the Philippine horror/ crime stories known as "Komics" have something big to look forward to this summer. Netflix has just released the official trailer for its Original Anime series Trese, created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. It follows the story of Alexandra Trese, a mysterious detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin mainly occurring in the capital region of the Philippines. One wrong turn in Manila and you could end up facing otherworldly horrors such as the shapeshifting "Aswang", the monstrous "Kapre" or worst yet the ghostly "Engkantos". When crime takes a turn for the weird, that's when the police call Alexandra Trese.

In addition to the first look trailer, Netflix also announced the English and Filipino language voice cast. Voicing the private detective who specializes in crimes perpetrated by supernatural beings is Shay Mitchell (YOU, Pretty Little Liars). A cavalcade of talented actors joins her in the Underworld including Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, Nicole Scherzinger, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips, Eric Bauza, Dante Basco, Steve Blum, Carlos Alazraqui, Matthew Yang King, Griffin Puatu, and Rodney To. Reigning in the diverse cast is voice director extraordinaire Wes Gleason (Justice Society World War II).

Serving as the bridge between mankind and the supernatural in the Filipino language version of the series is Filipino actress Liza Soberano (My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together). She will be joined by local professional voice talents Simon de la Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Language Voice Artist Director Rudolf Baldonado will direct the local voice talents.

Triple threat director, showrunner, and executive producer of Trese is Filipino- American Jay Oliva. Known for directing numerous Warner Bros. Animation films (Justice League Dark) as well as The Legend of Korra. Oliva is the Founder and CEO of Lex+Otis which used cutting-edge technology to produce the animation for the show. Adding to the supernatural atmosphere is the Kiner Family. Mostly known for their work with Lucasfilms, Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, and Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch) will provide the haunting score.

But that's not all, we have the full cast list right here:

English language voice cast: Shay Mitchell – Alexandra Trese

– Alexandra Trese Griffin Puatu – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay

– The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay Matt Yang King – Captain Guerrero, Dominic

– Captain Guerrero, Dominic Jon Jon Briones – Hank, Xa-Mul

– Hank, Xa-Mul Steve Blum – Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa

– Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa Carlos Alazraqui – Anton Trese, Santelmo

– Anton Trese, Santelmo Manny Jacinto – Maliksi

– Maliksi Eric Bauza – Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro

– Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro Darren Criss – Marco

– Marco Nicole Scherzinger – Miranda Trese

– Miranda Trese Lou Diamond Phillips – Mayor Sancho Santamaria

– Mayor Sancho Santamaria Dante Basco – Bagyon Kulimlim

– Bagyon Kulimlim Rodney To – Aswang market guard, Man in drag Filipino language voice cast :

: Liza Soberano – Alexandra Trese

– Alexandra Trese Simon dela Cruz – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)

– The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio) Apollo Abraham – Captain Guerrero

– Captain Guerrero Christopher Carlo Caling – Hank

– Hank Eugene Adalia – Anton Trese

– Anton Trese Cheska Aguiluz – Miranda Trese

– Miranda Trese Christian Velarde – Nuno

– Nuno Bryan Encarnacion – Datu Talagbusao

– Datu Talagbusao Nica Rojo – Ramona

– Ramona Jo Anne Orobia-Chua – Emissary

– Emissary Jose Amado Santiago – Marco

– Marco Steve dela Cruz – Maliksi

– Maliksi Rene Tandoc – Mayor Santamaria

– Mayor Santamaria Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola – Young, Teen Alexandra

– Young, Teen Alexandra RJ Celdran – Santelmo, Señor Armanaz

– Santelmo, Señor Armanaz Elyrey Martin – Ibwa, Dominic

– Ibwa, Dominic Steven Bontogon – Jobert

Enough screwing around – you can dig the trailer right now:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trese | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUy0RgeggCQ)

Set in Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra)

Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn, and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.

Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara

Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice)

Production designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising)

Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke)

English language casting and voice direction: Wes Gleason

Filipino language casting and voice direction: Rudolf Baldonado

Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Original song: "PAAGI" by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap

All six episodes of Trese will drop at once on June 11, 2021, only on Netflix.