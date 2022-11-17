Twin Peaks Star Jan D'Arcy on Series Return, Working with David Lynch

Few actors ever get to participate in such cultural institutions in their careers, but Jan D'Arcy is fortunate to partake in one in Twin Peaks. The actress played Sylvia Horne on the original Mark Frost and David Lynch-created series on ABC when it premiered in 1990, appearing in three of the 30 episodes and made her return for two in Showtime's revival in 2017. While promoting her romantic comedy The Sound of Violet, D'Arcy spoke to Bleeding Cool about her return to the show after 26 years.

"Working with David Lynch is something. It was terrific to work with him. He's very set in what he wants to know is to happen in a scene," D'Arcy said. "I was delighted to come back. I never even read for the part. He met me one evening and asked me a couple of questions, and the next thing I know, I was Sylvia. He had me divorced from my husband when I came back. It was a little different situation, of course. Seeing the people I'd worked with before was good, but it was a big cast. So the couple of days I worked, I didn't see everybody, and some of the people there I didn't know. David was there, and he knows specifically what he wanted in a scene. So it was great working with him."

The story of the Twin Peaks revival picks up 25 years after the events of the original series attempting to tie up the loose ends of the original show surrounding an infamous murder that was canceled by ABC in 1991. It acts as a true sequel since the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is a prequel. With much of the cast reunited for the 2017 revival, the story finds Sylvia divorced from Benjamin Horne (Richard Beymer). She's also the mother of Audrey (Sherilyn Fenn) and Johnny (Erik Rondell) Horne. Atlas' The Sound of Violet, which also stars Cason Thomas and Cora Cleary, is available digitally.