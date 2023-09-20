Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Two Championships Change Hands at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Tony Khan's desperate ratings ploy at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam disrespects wrestling. The Chadster demands justice! 💔😡

Auughh man! So unfair! As AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam wasted two hours of The Chadster's time tonight, and The Chadster couldn't help but shake his head at the complete and utter disrespect aimed at the prestigious business of professional wrestling! 😡 Tony Khan, in a desperate bid to outperform WWE, had the audacity to have two championships change hands on his show. 😱

In the opening match of the night, Eddie Kingston, a hometown hero and AEW mainstay, overthrew Claudio Castagnoli, a former WWE star and serious wrestling persona, to claim the ROH World Championship. Khan then followed it up by having Rey Fenix defeat Jon Moxley, another ex-WWE talent, and win the International Championship – a title that Moxley had only bagged a few weeks ago! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💔

Does Tony Khan think The Chadster doesn't see what he's doing? These championship changes were nothing more than blatant rating hotshots, aimed at temporarily boosting AEW's viewership. It's as if Khan cares more about pulling in crowds than maintaining the sanctity of championship reigns! And what credibility can Kingston and Fenix even have, compared to stalwarts like Castagnoli and Moxley? It's a clear indication that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and is simply trying to leech credibility from former WWE talent onto his own AEW wannabes. 😡

As The Chadster watched these cringe-worthy championship switcheroos unfold, the disgust was as palpable as the notes of grapefruit in The Chadster's White Claw seltzer. After all, following WWE religiously, through all the highs and lows, The Chadster can clearly see how these changes literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😭😠

When Keighleyanne – the woman who pledged to stand by The Chadster through thick and thin – sided with Tony Khan and said she kinda liked Kingston being the ROH Championship and that she was happy Moxley could finally take that vacation he's been planning for over a year, a massive argument ensued. And we all know whose fault that is. Tony Khan is not only ruining professional wrestling, but also The Chadster's personal life. 🥺💔

Instead of standing by her husband and understanding the righteous criticism dished out towards AEW, Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. Does Gary even understand the first thing about wrestling? Would he grasp the depth of The Chadster's anguish? Doubtful. But while Gary exists to add irritation to The Chadster's life, Tony Khan seems to live solely to angst The Chadster off. 😤

It's high time AEW returns the titles back to Castagnoli and Moxley, wrestlers with a pedigree that's more credible than anyone AEW could muster. Building the prestige of these championships would require AEW to value the sport over momentary viewer spikes. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – fellow unbiased reporters and members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – would surely agree. But of course, Tony Khan's likely too obsessed with The Chadster to even register this unbiased critique of his product. 🙄😒

While Smash Mouth's "All Star" lyrics echo "All that glitters is gold, only shooting stars break the mold," it seems AEW is determined to break all the wrong molds. WWE has set the gold standard for professional wrestling and it's about time AEW recognizes that fact. Remember Tony Khan – professional wrestling isn't about petty viewership battles, it's about passion and respect for the sport. 🙏🤔

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!