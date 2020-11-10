UFC News & Notes: LHW Issues, McGregor/Poirier, GSP/Mandalorian

Welcome to UFC News & Notes, a weekly look at what is going on in and around the world of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. This week: Conor McGregor/Dustin Poirier 2 is set, Light Heavyweight title picture becomes murky, a KO for the ages and GSP is a huge Mandalorian fan…could he appear on the show?

Let's start with the murky title picture at 205.

Glover Teixeira Blows Up UFC LHW Title Picture

UFC Vegas 13 took place Saturday night, headlined by a Light Heavyweight contender fight between ageless wonder Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos. With new champ Jan Blachowicz seemingly on a collision course with Israel Adesayna, a monkey wrench was thrown in the mix when Glover scored an excellent win with a third-round submission by rear-naked choke. Afterward, the 41-year-old asked for a title shot, and he has a case. This was his fifth straight win, and he has looked impressive in each. UFC prez Dana White said afterward that he "hears him" and that he "has a point". Adesanya moving up to be a two-division champ is a huge fight, but if I am the UFC I give Blachowicz Glover as a tune-up for the super fight. Very interesting couple of months coming up at Light Heavyweight.

Conor McGregor Returns Against Dustin Poirier In January

As reported earlier today by multiple sources, Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in a year against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd at UFC 257. Conor last competed in January, defeating Donald Cerrone in seconds. He has since retired and tried to book a second boxing match while waiting for the UFC to keep him busy. Poirier is on a 5-1 streak in his last six fights, beating Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker to name a few. When they first fought in 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in 1:46 at featherweight. This fight will be at 155.

GSP & "The Mandalorian"? Make It So, Lucasfilm!

Georges St- Pierre is retired, and enjoying himself. A self-professed geek, he posted the above on his Instagram account and gave fans a chuckle yesterday. But…could he be teasing an appearance on the show? We know season 3 of The Mandalorian is gearing up, and the martial artist and UFC Hall Of Fame inductee is no stranger to either acting or working with Disney, having appeared as Batroc The Leaper in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He could totally pull off a role as a rival bounty hunter or something. Would be pretty neat for him as well, he really is a huge Star Wars fan. Make it happen Lucasfilm.

Two years ago today, with one second left in the fight, @panteraufc did the seemingly impossible 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HiHnHyBYld — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 10, 2020

One Of The Craziest UFC KO's Of All-Time Turns 2

I watched the above fight live with two of my best friends, rooting so hard for the Korean Zombie, thinking that he was about to win a hard-fought battle against Yair Rodriguez. Then, that happened. Still one of the craziest endings to a UFC fight in history.

UFC Vegas 14 is This Saturday

This Saturday will see UFC Vegas 14 take place, and it was announced yesterday that Paul Felder will step into the main event against Rafael Dos Anjos on only five days' notice. RDA's original opponent Islam Makhachev pulled out of the fight yesterday, leaving UFC officials scrambling a bit. Already set to call the fights cage side, instead, Felder takes a five-round fight at 155 on five days' notice. Craziness. I'll take Dos Anjos, but kudos to Felder for being game enough to step in.