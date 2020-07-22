I know one of my favorite parts of SDCC every year is seeing all the fantastic costumes and cosplay there: it's like the best of the best. Between that and well-known costume party convention DragonCon both being canceled in person this year (curse you, Corona), I started wondering if there was any way I could still bring some costume flair to my apartment and convention coverage. So, without further ado, I present my top 5 "closet cosplay" costumes to get you through the online comic con blues and enjoying Comic-Con@Home, including The Umbrella Academy, The Walking Dead, Steven Universe, and more.

Klaus Hargreeves from "The Umbrella Academy"

So this list is in no particular order, though I do think I like this cosplay the best. Mostly because not only do I love Klaus, but I love his eccentric sense of style – like he raided his grandmother's closet…and then a rockstar's wardrobe…and then his sister's accessories. It's perfection! If you don't have any of those wardrobes to raid, he is starting a cult this season, and I can't imagine hippies wear a lot of clothes.

"Steven Universe"

The gems get a little elaborate, not to mention the body paint, but resident half-human Steven? Perfection! If you're a bit crafty, painting a star on a solid t-shirt is a snap. It's an easy, cute, comfy, and recognizable cosplay. As for the singing? We're going to leave it to you to write your own soul-inspiring, uplifting tune.

The Belcher Family from "Bob's Burgers"

No matter what character you choose, they're all relatively simple and easy – Linda? Glasses and a redshirt. Bob? T-shirt, apron, and some mustache love. Easy as pie cosplay – no, wait…easy as…burgers? Eh, you get the idea. Even something as simple as cooking a burger (or meat substitute) can be used to make your presentation look more authentic.

AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe

Everyone probably has some clothes they don't care about or a bin of old clothes that are used for various messy activities like painting, hair dye, rolling around in the mud, etc. So, put those already distressed clothes to use and make it work for this cosplay! Nearly any human character in The Walking Dead universe is a pretty easy closet costume because they're all real, off the rack, generic clothing. Add a couple of iconic pieces to add some flair, maybe bake some cookies, and voila!

Comic Book Secret Identities

Okay, so this one is a bit of a nebulous category, but comic books make for some of the best closet costumes because the clothes are usually pretty nondescript…especially when the heroes don their secret identities! Don't have a Wonder Woman tiara? Try Diana Prince's sensible business suit! And who can forget Clark Kent's iconic glasses? Exactly. I'll keep your secret identity, don't worry. Just look at all of the options The CW's Arrowverse and DC Universe's shows offer, and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. can have you looking "badass spy" on the cheap.

While we all make the best of conventions at home, hopefully, this list can add a bit of happiness to your convention schedule. Remember, cosplay is all about having fun, showing your love for a character, and self-expression. Besides, at the end of the day, we're all just big kids playing dress-up.