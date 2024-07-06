Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime expo, junji ito, preview, uzumaki

Uzumaki: Adult Swim Announces English Voice Cast at Anime Expo 2024

Adult Swim announced the English voice cast and released an overview for the animated adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki.

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Adult Swim Festival on the Green during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 dropped a first-look teaser for the 4-episode anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki. Thanks to this weekend's Anime Expo 2024, we're learning who the Japanese and English voice actors will be – along with some very cool casting key art. Here's a rundown of the characters, followed by their Japanese/English VAs: Kirie Goshima – Uki Satake / Abby Trott, Shuichi Saito – Shin-ichiro Miki / Robbie Daymond, Azami Kurotani – Mariya Ise / Cristina Vee, Kirie's Dad – Toshio Furukawa / Doug Stone, Shuichi's Dad – Takashi Matsuyama / Aaron LaPlante, Shuichi's Mom – Mika Doi / Mona Marshall, and Katayama – Katsutoshi Matsuzaki / Max Mittleman.

First announced during 2019's Crunchyroll Expo and with Hiroshi Nagahama directing, here's a look at the official overview for the series: "'Let's leave this town together,' asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents are turning into spirals. People's eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?"

Uzumaki: A Look Back at Adult Swim's Previous Previews

For a preview timeline, let's start with a look at the original teaser when the series was first announced:

In the following follow-up teaser, Nagahama offered an update on where things stood and why the delay was necessary while also including an additional look at what's to come:

That brings us to the clip that was shared at the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego in July 2023 – which you can check out above. Created in partnership with Production IG USA, the animated Adult Swim series is currently in production – with Colin Stetson on board to compose the music.

