Walker Preview: To Turn His Life Around, Cordell Needs to "Do Better"

It's only fair that if The CW and Jared Padalecki's Walker was going to give us a sneak preview showing us Cordell Walker's (Padalecki) pre-tragedy life then viewers should also get a sneak preview of what Cordell's life is like as he looks to turn his life around. In the following clip, we see Cordell with his partner Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) in Capt. Larry James' (Coby Bell) office after what looks like a successful operation. Cordell's invited to join the case if he's up for it- but James wants to make one thing clear to Cordell after some sloppiness with some suspects earlier. Do better.

Here's a look at what will most likely be the last sneak preview before The CW's Walker premieres Thursday night:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files").

Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.