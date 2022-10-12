Warner Bros Discovery, Sandman, Ironheart & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Somewhere beyond happiness and sadness/I need to calculate/What creates my own madness/And I'm addicted to your punishment/And you're the master/And I am waiting for disaster/I feel irrational/So confrontational/To tell the truth I am/Getting away with murder/It isn't possible/To never tell the truth/But the reality is I'm getting away with murder… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Papa Roach for "Getting Away with Murder" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Warner Bros. Discovery hitting Warner Bros. TV with heavy personnel cuts & restructuring, Neil Gaiman reminding folks that The Sandman was OG woke, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character poster art previewing Ironheart's Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Warner Bros Discovery, The Sandman, Ironheart & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, WWE NXT, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, HBO's House of the Dragon, STARZ's Outlander, CBS' The Big Bang Theory, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Netflix's Warrior Nun, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, The CW's Supernatural, Alan Moore, Netflix's The Midnight Club, and RIP Angela Lansbury.

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

The Sandman Was OG Woke & Did Just Fine: Neil Gaiman to Twitter Troll

Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts WBTV Personnel By 26%; Restructure Plans

Chucky Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: Package for Jake, Devon & Lexy?

NXT Preview 10/11: Champion Bron Breakker To Take On Javier Bernal

Warner Bros. Discovery Closing Stage 13, WB Television Workshop

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 4 Preview: Deadly Family Affairs

Murder, She Wrote Star & Legend Angela Lansbury Passes Away, Age 96

House of the Dragon: George RR Martin Wants More Fantasy, Names Names

Outlander Announces New & Familiar Faces Joining Season 7 Cast

The Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik's Amy – From One-Off to Full-Time

Doom Patrol Season 4 Key Art: Have Their Butts Gotten Bigger?

Warrior Nun Season 2 "Sooner Than You May Think"; S02 Preview Images

Mythic Quest Season 3 Trailer: 2 Companies, 1 Rivalry: No Holding Back

Ironheart: Marvel Studios Releases Riri Williams Character Poster

WWE Seeks More College Athletes with WWE Campus Rush Tour

Saturday Night Live Video Welcomes Megan Thee Stallion Back to SNL

Yellowstone Season 5: Revisiting Some of John & Rip's Best Moments

Supernatural: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sings The Winchesters Duo's Praises

The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Promises Answers Even If No Season 2

I Don't Care What Alan Moore Thinks & That's Okay: BCTV Daily Dispatch

