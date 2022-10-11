I Don't Care What Alan Moore Thinks & That's Okay: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, you probably read that headline and thought to yourself, " But… you're Bleeding Cool? Don't you take turns brushing out Moore's beard with 50 strokes before he goes to sleep at night?" Okay, three things? First? That's a damn dirty rumor that our lawyers are looking into! Second? It's 60 strokes… allegedly. And third? We're TV, so things are a little different over in these swamps. That's why I can't understand why some folks are losing their collective shit when it comes to what Alan Moore had to say about superhero films. By extension, we're lumping superhero television/streaming series into that mix, too (but maybe I'm wrong, and Alan's a huge "Arrowverse" or HBO Max's Harley Quinn fan?) and viewers during his conversation with The Guardian. Because going to Moore for any kind of insight or perspective on comics outside of what hits the printed page makes about as much sense as asking Dick Wolf for his ten-point plan to overhaul the justice system.

Alan Moore Has an Opinion. Stop Making It Seem Like It's Gospel

In a previous editorial (here), we addressed how the media keeps beating this issue to death every time they interview Moore because they like the clickbait headlines on slow news days. And how Moore, being a big boy at this point, bears just as much of the blame because he can always take a hard pass on the topic. But instead, big, lofty words such as "fascism," "blight," "infantilization," and others get thrown around by someone who admitted in a 2020 interview that he hadn't watched a superhero film since Tim Burton's 1989 Batman. And that last part's important because it gets to the heart of my headline. Because as much as I respect Moore's views on comics & comics industry… outside of that? He's just another geek with a doom-n-gloom view of how things are compared to how they used to be… with a little extra "yelling at clouds" on the side. And yet, we've become such "star-f***ers" that we bestow upon those we fanboy and fangirl over this "assumed genius" on any & every topic presented to them & then hanging on their every word like commandments from the mountaintop. So the next time you think about hitting up Moore for his views on the future of streaming (for example), ask yourself this question, "Would I ask my Door Dash delivery person to diagnose that thing on my foot that I should've gotten looked at last week?" And on that note, let's get to the BCTV Daily Dispatch…

