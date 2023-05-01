Watchmen, Always Sunny/WWDITS, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Watchmen, Night Court, Mike Flanagan/Netflix, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Picard, SNL, Good Omens & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Temple of the Dog with "Hunger Strike," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim SMALLS, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Mike Flanagan/Netflix, HBO's Watchmen, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, NBC's Saturday Night Live, NBC's The Blacklist, White House Correspondents' Dinner, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, Amazon's Good Omens, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Always Sunny/WWDITS, Watchmen, Mike Flanagan/Netflix, Doctor Who, Night Court & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 1, 2023:

Adult Swim SMALLS Animator Felipe Di Poi Brings "Little Edy" To Life

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 4 Review

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Steve Martin Drops Return Date?

Night Court Season 1 Ep. 15 & Finale Preview: [SPOILER] On Trial?!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Patti LuPone "Still Not Familiar" with MCU

Midnight Mass Impacted by Netflix Blu-Ray/DVD "Apathy": Mike Flanagan

Watchmen: Lindelof's S02 Position Unchanged (But We're Not Giving Up)

Doctor Who/Star Trek: Picard: Terry Matalas Honored by RTD's Praise

Always Sunny/What We Do in the Shadows Crossover Makes Perfect Sense

Saturday Night Live: Bill Hader "Probably Would Play" Stefon Again

The Blacklist Season 10 E10: Will Red Have a Delivery for The Postman?

"Dark Brandon," Roy Wood Jr., FOX "News" Jokes Highlight WHCD (VIDEO)

Fatal Attraction: Check Out Paramount+ Series' First 2 Eps for Free

Good Omens, Star Trek, Doctor Who, X-Men & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.