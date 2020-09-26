Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Reveals How Comics Influenced Him

To be honest, barring anyone taking up series creator Damon Lindelof's challenge to jump into HBO's Watchmen universe sandbox, we figured the Emmy Awards would be the final chapter on our coverage. And a great note it would be to end on, with major wins for the series overall, for actors Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and many more. For a series, it's a fairy tale ending for a story that began with Lindelof's Instagram "manifesto" and many of Alan Moore's acolytes waiting with their knives sharpened, ready to carve up the series to moment it arrived. Except something happened. It turned out to be good. Really, really good. Excellent, actually. The best way you can tell? How quickly the followers retreated back into the shadows (and aiming their "righteous outrage" at DC Comics' Doomsday Clock)

So we're pretty proud of Lindelof and his team for pulling off the near-impossible and creating something that demonstrates the boundless possibilities of the television medium. In the following clip, we learn just how important comics were to Lindelof, both personally and professionally. Directed by Ivan Dixon and animated by Studio Showoff, here's a look at HBO Backstories: Watchmen (and prepare your feels for a heavy boot-kick of emotions with this one):

Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews: A Look-Back

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was (review here), while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play (review here). Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate" (review here).

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" (review here), introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning" (our review here), as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic."

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr. – review here), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" (our review here) brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan.

With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar" (review here), we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. Which brought us to season/series finale "See How They Fly", where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan", Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).