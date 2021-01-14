Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Insults Puss-Filled Felon with Trump Compare

Well, if there's one thing positive thing that the raging disaster that's still sliming his way through The White House has done over the past week or so (inadvertently, of course) is that it's given us an excuse to check back in with HBO Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof. Previously, we covered how Lindelof agreed with culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald (The Undefeated) on how the attack on our nation's capital fueled by Trump and his gaggle of goons was looking eerily similar to what a second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. We had some fun with that- as you'll see below. Next up, Lindelof offered his on-point thoughts on who on the GOP side of the House of Representatives looks like a #DeletedWatchmenCharacter. Now, Lindelof spins a personal tale whose moral is quite clear to what the U.S. is going through with its current Impeachment hearings and trial: the longer you let a nasty, puss-filled infection go then the worse it's going to get. You've got to remove the disease for the healing to begin. Trump's that puss-filled disease (in case the ten-ton metaphor wasn't clear enough).

Here's a look at Lindelof's post- but with a warning: the images could make some of you a bit squeamish (though it must have felt soooo much better after…)

So last week, McDonald tweeted what a lot of us were thinking as we watched the coverage of the terrorist attack: we were living through the second season of Watchmen, and it was being covered live on CNN (though we usually go MSNBC and Twitter but you get the point). Lindelof posted his agreement with McDonald's perspective, but we saw it more as a sad series of Watchmen "deleted scenes"- which allowed us to offer the take most of us (the "us" being the 80 million-plus who voted for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris but have no interest in "unifying," "joining hands," or any of that bull$hit with white supremacists, neo-nazis, tinfoil hat-rocking conspiracy theory whackjobs, and traitors who attack the nation's capital and murder police officers)

One of our nation's MVPs Stacey Abrams would be Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King), stepping into the pool and realizing she now possesses the power of Dr. Manhattan. But the power comes with a price: the transition can be a slow and painful one. But there's no time for that, not when Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have an election to win to take the Senate back from the Seventh Kalvary. One would think that with the power of a god, it would be a no-brainer for the pair to coast to victory. But this is Abrams we're talking about. Using her still-developing powers, she literally removes the obstacles people have to vote. Voting places well-staffed and running smoothly- with more than enough to choose from. Places to go to get fair and accurate information on the topics up for debate. But that's it. The vote itself is left to those Abrams has fought so hard to give the vote back to: the people. And as Abrams learns to embrace and balance her power, what results in a modern-day political miracle.

And since we're talking about the Seventh Kalvary, how could we leave out Sen. Josh Hawley as our real-life counterpart to James Wolk's Sen. Joe Keene Jr.? I'll put aside the obvious "all vanilla white guys look alike" joke because the images above already run with the punchline, but could there be a better match-up? A figurehead for a small group of privileged, hate-filled d-bags? Check. Come up with crazy conspiracy theories about the government? Check. Look to steal power to create their version of what they think would be a "perfect world"? Check. So this week would've represented a deleted scene where Hawley has somehow made it to The White House (having survived being turned into goo)- but thanks to a fully-powered "Stacey Manhattan" and some long-lost friends (spoilers!), "President Hawley" is seeing all of his plans going up in flames. His only choice? Unleash some of his Rorschach wannabes to create chaos at the capital while Hawley escapes until he can figure out his next move.