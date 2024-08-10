Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: d23, disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, what if

What If…? Season 3: Ironheart, Moon Knight & More Set for Final Run

Along a footage screening for D23 attendees, we learned Moon Knight, Riri Williams/Ironheart, and more will appear in What If...? Season 3.

With this weekend bringing Disney's D23 fan expo, you knew that there would be some info on the third and final season of MCU anthology series What If…? After ending the multiversal threat of Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) ended the second season of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s What If…? by asking the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) to show her what else the multiverse has to offer. Well, it looks like that's going to happen in a very big way The lineup of familiar faces who are set to appear during Season 3 will also include Riri Williams/Ironheart, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Vision (White), and Warlock – with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, screening footage from the season in a general sizzle reel spotlighting what's ahead with animation.

With a third and final season on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? featured episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season of the animated anthology series:

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!