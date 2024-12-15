Posted in: FX, Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in The Shadows S06E10 "The Promotion" Review

Here's why FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 10: "The Promotion" was the season's best effort and one of our all-time favorites.

This week's penultimate episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "The Promotion," healed my heart after all these years of watching. It has to be one of my all-time favorite episodes of the past six seasons. It showed how far along they have come and had a lot of character development – especially between Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) – and I cannot express how full my heart was feeling after watching this episode. Guillermo is getting a lot of recognition at work, with his boss even asking him to prepare a speech and bring friends because Guillermo might finally be getting the big break he deserves. Of course, he invites his only friends: Nandor, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Monster (Andy Assaf) – and things go hysterically wrong in so many ways.

Guillermo's boss was pretty attentive and recognized Colin and Nandor, though they pretended to be other people. There was quite a lot going on, but let's get to the brunt of it. Nandor definitely wanted to be there for Guillermo, even though it might not seem like it. However, he does get some time alone with Guillermo's boss and gets to find out the truth: he is just leading Guillermo on, but has no intention of really giving him a promotion. He just wants to keep Guillermo as a little loyal guard dog while also treating him like crap.

While all of this is going on, Laszlo and Colin are providing two different types of parenting toward The Monster. Laszlo is being himself, the same way he was toward baby Colin. Colin, on the other hand, keeps calling out Laszlo for his parenting style. I think he must have been a little resentful still. I wonder if this will be addressed at all during the finale. I really love The Monster as part of the team – he joined so seamlessly, and I am glad he also had Colin to support him. I think it did help him adapt better.

Nadja, on the other hand, has been destroying everything and burning bridges throughout the party, as she has now found a new job. I am not going to lie; I really enjoyed that part. However, it turns out she just joined a pyramid scheme and just gets laughed at. I mean, she kind of deserved it after everything she said and did. What I was not expecting was for her souvenir to include the head of one of her colleagues. That was gruesome – and yet true to form.

I think the most important part was seeing Guillermo stand up for himself to his boss. It was great, honestly. After taking so much for so long, it is great to see him finally send up for himself without needing Nandor for it. It was also fantastic to see that Guillermo's smarts transferred along with him, and he kept enough receipts to drive the company under. I especially enjoyed seeing Nandor throw the boulder all the way up.

However, it was the conversation between Guillermo and Nandor. Excuse me while I go tear up as remember it. It was lovely to see Nandor reassure Guillermo that he does not belong with humans anymore, that he is part of them. And not as a familiar but as a warrior. I think it was very sweet, even if very Nandor. I am so glad the show will not be ending without getting this. I think Nandor knew that a while back, but I am happy he finally got to say it. Guillermo deserves a happy ending. I have absolutely no clue where things are going with FX's What We Do in the Shadows, but my heart is not ready to say goodbye to them yet.

What We Do in The Shadows Season 6 Episode 10: "The Promotion" Review by Alejandra Bodden 10 / 10 This week's penultimate episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "The Promotion," healed my heart after all these years of watching. It has to be one of my all-time favorite episodes of the past six seasons. It showed how far along they have come and had a lot of character development - especially between Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) - and I cannot express how full my heart was feeling after watching this episode. Guillermo is getting a lot of recognition at work, with his boss even asking him to prepare a speech and bring friends because Guillermo might finally be getting the big break he deserves. Of course, he invites his only friends: Nandor, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Monster (Andy Assaf) - and things go hysterically wrong in so many ways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!