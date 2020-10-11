What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Colin Sings, Lonely Nandor & More

For New York Comic Con-Metaverse, the cast and showrunners for FX/Fx on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows discussed the second season while offering additional clues as to what's still to come. Kathryn VanArendonk (Vulture) was joined for the virtual panel by executive producers and show-runners Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson, as well as stars Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Harvey Guillen (Guillermo), Matt Berry (Laszo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). During the discussion, the panelists imagined what each character would be doing during the quarantine (Colin would be an anti-mask vamp). They also discussed the possibility of a love-slash-infatuation between Guillermo and Nandor, as well as their favorite scenes to film and watch the others perform. Even Nadja Doll got in on the act by joining the Zoom meeting- though she could not get her mic to work, unfortunately.

Selfishly, our favorite parts were the moments they teased the third season (which has already been written), with Simms volunteering some new tidbits for us to chew over until the series returns (or until we get some new previews to ponder). First up, there will be three to four new mythical creatures that we will be seeing, only one of which we know of: a Hellhound. In addition, if you enjoyed listening to Laszlo and Nadja singing, Simms says you should get ready for Colin Robinson to stretch his vocal cords. Speaking of Colin, he will have a birthday coming up that will be big and important to him.

But that's not all, because our vamps will also be taking a road trip to someplace they haven't been before, with Simms explaining that it will be tricky considering vampires must carry soil from their homeland to put under their beds when they sleep. Fans can also expect to see the return of some characters we've met along the way in funny little ways, with next-door neighbor Sean expected to be featured prominently next season. Oh, and then there is the mysterious randomness that comes with three-quarters of a page that has to do with Kermit the Frog. But perhaps the most intriguing tease has to do with Nandor, who is done being lonely and will head out looking for love. Simms mentions that it is time for Nandor to find a partner. Could that partner be a certain newly-aware vampire hunter?