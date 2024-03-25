Posted in: Current News, Politics, Pop Culture, TV, YouTube, YouTube | Tagged: Dominic Frisby, elon musk

When Dominic Frisby Got The Attention Of Elon Musk

Dominic Frisby has a new fan in Elon Musk, who posted his latest song, We're All Far Right Now, on X, to forty million views so far.

Comedian, singer/songwriter, actor, cartoonist, and financial activist Dominic Frisby is an old friend of Bleeding Cool. He used to pall around with Brendon Connelly, I drew the cover of his voiceover CD, and formert EIC Hannah Means-Shannon did a great interview around his Four Horsemen movie.

In recent years Dominic Frisby became a proponent of gold and bitcoin simultaneously, which is a good trick, and found his libertarian Brexitty views suddenly in favour at both GB News, co-presenting their comedy newspaper review programme Headliners alongside BBC Radio 4 comedian Simon Evans, and then on BBC Radio 4 every now and then when the Beeb desperately try to be balanced after overdosing a bit on Mark Steel. He revived his father's stage musical, and he has taken to social media with his songs, with a variety of success and unsuccess.

Well, Dominic Frisby has a new fan, who just posted his latest ditty, We Are All Far Right Now on X, reminiscent of a certain article by George Orwell on the overuse of the word fascist, one certain Elon Musk. Who posted "Everyone, yes everyone, is far right!" before embedding the version posted to X.

Forty million views later (of the post, if not the song), a quarter of a million likes and 11,000 replies, Dominic replied to Elon Musk, saying "Thank you very much, sir! If anyone wants to come and see me sing this and other unacceptable far-right songs live, follow me or click the link in my biog. :)" with a link to his Substack. Though we have a widescreen embeddable version on YouTube. Widescreen and all that…

Dominic Frisby tells Bleeding Cool, "The dopamine surge I got meant I couldn't do anything but stare at my phone, read comments and watch the hits go up for the rest of the day. I was on my phone for over 9 hours yesterday according to the screen report." We've all been there, Dominic. "I'm now praying that one of those American talk shows flies me over to song the song on their show". Bill Maher anyone? He adds "Also it's amazing how Elon legitimises things. Once he shares it's fine for other people who may previously been relucutant to share." Any excuse, Dominic. And yes, you can see his live shows in the UK though the year, after selling out in London. Where he will look a bit like this…

