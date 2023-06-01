When Ted Lasso Bought The Beano Comic During The Series "Finale" The Beano comic popped up in the final issue of the final season of Ted Lasso, this week. But was absent from Succession, Mrs Maisel and Barry

The Beano is an anthology weekly comic for kids created by Scottish publishing company DC Thomson. First published in 1938, and known for characters such as Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx, The Bash Street Kids, Roger the Dodger, Billy Whizz, and Lord Snooty, it is known for featuring arranged celebrity cameos, And that has included many football players over the decades. It is currently celebrating its 85th birthday and just published issue 4188 with Dangerous Dan on the cover… all three of him.

So Ted Lasso came to its final end this week. As did three other American TV shows, Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Barry, all in one week, surprising in this age of streaming and indeterminate season and series lengths. No spoilers for any of them here; seriously, what do you think I am like? But we did have Ted Lasso buying a very British publication for his son. And he chooses the comic book, The Beano. Which has real-life Manchester United striker and public campaigner Marcus Rashford on the cover, as guest editor from their July 2022 issue, framed by Beano regulars Dennis The Menace and Minnie The Mix. Notably, we also see Ted Lasso character Lava returning to his home club on the cover of Four Four Two and PR agent Shandy Fine launching her much-daunted celeb dating app on the cover of Entrepreneur, both real publications…

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, told The Courier newspaper (which do include spoilers for some reason) that the show's creators asked if they could use the comic in the programme. He said: "When the Ted Lasso team asked us if they could use Beano in the show, we were buzzing. There's nothing we love more than a joke with a good heart, so are very proud for fans to spot our special Marcus Rashford issue in the final episode. Much like Roy Kent himself, Beano's here, there, and everywhere!"

That's not quite the line from the show, is it Mike? There's also another footballing cover for The Beano, also from July 2022, glimpsed underneath with Minnie The Minx scoring a goal, and the word "Star" and the star symbol for the A mirroring that for Shandy Fine's headline.

As well as, to the far left, a copy of the real Radio Times from November 2022 with Ben Elton on the cover. A tip of the hat from Brett Goldstein to one of the finest British sitcom writers, maybe? (The Young Ones, Filthy Rich And Catflap, Happy Families, Blackadder, Upstart Crow). But that's as far into the weeds as we can go. The newspaper headlines a few seconds earlier are far more revelatory… and spoilery.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!