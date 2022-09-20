White Rabbit Easter Egg is the Talk of WWE Raw This Week

This week's episode of WWE Raw featured a match for the United States Championship, but all anyone is talking about is what they found on a website after scanning a QR code seen on the episode. Following teases all weekend at house shows where WWE played the song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane, a QR code appeared on WWE Raw this week. When scanned, the code brought visitors to a website where they could view an animation of a white rabbit playing a game of hangman to answer the question "who broke the world." The answer: "you did."

After watching the Rabbit solve the puzzle, the screen changes to a checkerboard pattern with the words "come with me" before listing a date: 9/23, which just happens to be this Friday, which happens to be when WWE Smackdown takes place. The most prominent theory being kicked around online is that these teasers are for the return of Bray Wyatt. But could it be that easy? Other theories have it related to Karrion Kross. Or maybe it's just cross-promotion for Mario + Rabbids 2. Who knows?

So what else happened on WWE Raw this week? Not too much. Seth Rollins did challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in the opening match, but that ended in a distraction from Matt Riddle, which will lead to Riddle vs. Rollins at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match. In another distraction finish, Kevin Owens beat Austin Theory when Johnny Gargano distracted Theory by stealing his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Brawling Brutes beat The Street Profits. Judgment Day beat Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio after a distraction by Dominik. And in the main event, Bayley beat Alexa Bliss after — you guessed it — a distraction from Dakota Kai. Sensing a theme?

Outside the ring… well, in the ring, but not as part of a match, Dexter Lumis once again attempted to kidnap The Miz, crawling through the ring canvas to do it, but he was rebuffed by Ciampa. Watch highlights from WWE Raw — such as they are — below.

