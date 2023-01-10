Will Tonight's NXT New Year's Evil See A New NXT Champion Crowned? Our preview for tonight's NXT New Year's Evil on USA, where Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Title against Grayson Waller in the main event.

It's been a minute since a legit heel has had a run with the NXT Championship. Current Champ Bron Breakker has had a stranglehold over the title for a year now, despite a brief blip this past March where Dolph Ziggler inexplicably won it for a couple of weeks. Still, the brand's top heel is gunning for gold now, and if he has it his way, 2023 will be the year of Grayson Waller as NXT Champion. But to get there, he'll have to be victorious tonight at NXT New Year's Evil on the USA Network.

Does the arrogant Grayson Waller have enough to defeat Bron Breakker for the biggest prize in NXT? Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's NXT New Year's Evil main event.

Bron Breakker defends his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in what has quickly evolved into a high-stakes, tension-filled rivalry. Since winning the first-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller has made his disdain for Breakker known, using any chance he gets to belittle and embarrass the champion, highlighted by wearing a hidden armored vest and baiting the champion into Spearing him. Breakker has grown increasingly frustrated by the antics of the challenger, smashing equipment backstage and eventually attacking Waller on the latest episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect." Will Breakker stave off another dangerous challenge, or will the Waller era begin in NXT? Tune in to NXT New Year's Evil on Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight at NXT New Year's Evil, we'll see Tony D'Angelo face Dijak, Indus Sher taking on The Creed Brothers, Hank Walker facing Charlie Dempsey, Pretty Deadly in a Gauntlet Match to earn an NXT Tag Team Title shot, and a 20-Woman Battle Royal to name the Number One Contender to face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT New Year's Evil tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.