Will Tony Khan Ever Make Up His Mind on Bryan Danielson?

A lot of people, very unfairly in The Chadster's opinion, criticize WWE for wishy-washy booking. Vince McMahon is always said to be changing his mind at the last minute, tearing up the script right before Raw or Smackdown starts. When matches do take place, 50/50 booking often prevents anyone from rising above the pack as a star, though that usually means that wrestlers will trade wins in matches. But last night's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming showed that if anyone in the sports entertainment business has a problem with indecision, it's Tony Khan. For the second time, Bryan Danielson got a shot at the AEW Champion at Winter is Coming last night, and for the second time, the match ended in a draw.

Danielson faced then-champion Kenny Omega at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September, his first match in AEW, and that match ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. Danielson spent the next several months being built up to become the first challenger to new AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page. That match happened last night at Winter is Coming and ended in a one-hour time limit draw. Clearly, Tony Khan just cannot make up his mind when it comes to Bryan Danielson. In light of this new revelation, Tony Khan and all the fans of AEW should apologize immediately to the WWE Universe for all the mean things they've said.

Of course, The Chadster doubts Tony Khan or his legions of fans will do that. Like Tony Khan, those fans have zero respect for the professional wrestling business or everything Vince McMahon and WWE did for it. That was never more evident than last night, when Danielson and Page entertained the crowd for an hour with their epic match, which opened the show at Winter is Coming. After a grueling fight, Page finally hit the Buckshot Lariat on Danielson just as the buzzer went off, leaving the crowd, who had just sat through an hour-long match, begging for one more minute. Auughh man! So unfair! When people watch WWE for an hour, they often fall asleep!

This embarrassment is just the latest blow to AEW's reputation, after Kevin Owens yesterday refused AEW's temptation and decided to sign a new contract with WWE. Sure, Vince McMahon had to pay Owens several million dollars, but Owens showed he's a true friend who really understands the pro wrestling business, unlike Danielson, who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when left WWE. And let's not even get The Chadster started on Tony Khan. The Chadster is cheesed off enough.

