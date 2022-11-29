Willow: Jon Kasdan On Why Warwick Davis Was "Great Weapon" To Have

Willow fans, this is your week. At long last, the sequel to the fantasy film arrives as the new Disney+ series makes its grand debut. Starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley, and a bunch of others, many felt this would never happen. I know when I was watching that Disney livestream when this was announced a couple of years ago, I didn't believe it. But here we are, and the trailers have been great and having seen some of the episodes, fans are in for a heartwarming treat. Jon Kasdan, who was instrumental in bringing this to fruition, recently talked about the tone of the new series at a Willow press conference.

Willow Is Back, You Can Believe It

"You know, that… it's the challenge, and it's always, with every episode, you're sort of walking the line between making it familiar and satisfying what fans expect from the brand 'Willow' and then trying to push it forward and tell a story that's surprising and unexpected," Kasdan explained. And that's why having Davis aboard was so essential. "And you know, the great weapon we had with us was Warwick, who just lent the whole universe of 'Willow' credibility, and the moment you see him on screen, you suddenly believe these six other foolish kids could somehow fit into that world and really inhabit it. And they did so so beautifully and with such gusto and enthusiasm. And authenticity, that it was sort of an amazing thing to watch all these things come together and become something that feels like a progression from the movie as much as a love letter to it," Kasdan added.

Hopefully, this brings people around to revisit the original film, but who knows anymore? In any case, it should make a whole new generation of fantasy fans, and that is what is most important. Lucasfilm's Willow debuts on Disney+ tomorrow.