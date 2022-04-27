Wolf Like Me: Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Series Gets Season 2 Green Light

Peacock's Wolf Like Me, an original romantic dramedy series featuring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, has been given a green light for a second season on the streaming platform. Peacock announced today the second season renewal of the critically acclaimed genre-bending romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me from series creator, executive producer, and director, Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

"We are over the moon that 'Wolf Like Me's' unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Josh and Isla's critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can't wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two."

Here's the logline overview for the first season: "Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs."

The renewal of Wolf Like Me joins the additional second season renewals of Peacock Original series Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, One Of Us Is Lying, We Are Lady Parts, and the second season of critically-acclaimed drama series Bel-Air. "If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around," said executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea & Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla, and Josh again on this truly unique show."