WrestleMania Saturday Preview: The Chadster Breaks Down the Epic Card Get ready for WrestleMania Saturday! The Chadster gives his unbiased predictions for the night's matches while keeping AEW's antics at bay. 😤🚫🌟

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, The Chadster is here to bring you the most unbiased and accurate WrestleMania Saturday preview you'll ever read! 📢🌟 As the only wrestling journalist who truly understands the superiority of WWE over AEW, The Chadster is ready to break down the epic card for tonight's event. So sit back, relax, and get hyped for a night of action-packed wrestling that will put AEW to shame! Let's dive into the matches and The Chadster's predictions for an unforgettable WrestleMania Saturday! 😎🤼‍♂️💥

The Chadster's WrestleMania Saturday Preview: Unbiased Predictions for an Unforgettable Night

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena

The Chadster is ecstatic to see his favorite wrestler, Austin Theory, face off against WWE legend John Cena. Though Cena's Hollywood career has limited his WWE appearances, it's great to see him return to his wrestling roots. The Chadster predicts Theory will win, which would benefit WWE the most. Auughh man! So unfair! Why can't AEW book their shows with WWE's best interests in mind? 🤦

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

In a battle of WWE royalty, it's hard for The Chadster to pick a favorite between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. While Flair's legacy speaks for itself, Ripley has garnered attention with her recent storylines. The Chadster believes Ripley will win, avoiding the wrath of internet smarks complaining about Charlotte's victory. It's just so disrespectful how AEW fans don't appreciate the greatness of WWE. 😤

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

This match, a metaphor for AEW's disrespect of WWE, will likely be the main event. The Chadster is rooting for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, representing true WWE fans, to triumph over The Usos and those ungrateful AEW followers. 🏆

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

The Chadster is thrilled to see WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita return for WrestleMania. While The Chadster appreciates their loyalty to WWE, he predicts Damage CTRL will win, hoping neither Trish nor Lita will betray The Chadster by joining AEW. 👊

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

The Chadster admires both Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, but believes Paul deserves a win as a reward for choosing WWE over AEW. Hopefully, Paul will use his influence to expose AEW for the sham it is. 🎤

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

In a father vs. son showdown, The Chadster predicts Dominik will defeat his Hall of Fame father, Rey, carrying on the Mysterio legacy in defense of WWE against Tony Khan's evil plans. 🌟

Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match

The Chadster is beyond excited for this tag team extravaganza featuring Braun Strowman and Ricochet, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders. He predicts The Street Profits will win, showing AEW what REAL tag team competition looks like. 🔥

How to Watch WrestleMania Saturday 📺

WrestleMania Saturday starts at 8 ET/5 PT and streams live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Be sure to return tonight for The Chadster's unbiased coverage of the greatest wrestling show in history. 🌟

Now, The Chadster will meditate, pushing thoughts of AEW and Tony Khan's obsession out of his mind. No matter how often Tony Khan haunts The Chadster's dreams, books infuriating shows, or follows him around, he won't ruin this special day. AEW's antics have ruined The Chadster's life, affected his marriage to Keighleyanne, and made him sexually impotent. But today, The Chadster stands strong against AEW's attempts to destroy the wrestling business. Wait… let's focus on WrestleMania! Tune in tonight, everyone! 🤼‍♂️🌟

