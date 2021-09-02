Wrestling Ratings Wars: AEW Dynamite Down, But Still #1 Before All Out

AEW Dynamite lost viewers compared to last week's CM Punk debut but still came in first place on cable, once again proving that Tony Khan is out to personally destroy The Chadster's life! Auughh! It's not fair! Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 33 of 2021

Boy, has this week been a roller coaster for your friend The Chadster. First, The Chadster was so happy to see the ratings for The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT up yesterday. But now, AEW Dynamite has once again drawn over a million viewers and taken the top spot on cable for another Wednesday night. When are you going to give it a rest, Tony Khan? When will you just leave The Chadster alone?!

AEW Dynamite drew 1.047 million viewers this week, down from last week's 1.172 million. Last week's show was the AEW Dynamite debut of CM Punk, so it makes sense that that episode would be high, but how did AEW manage to top the ratings charts again this week for the much diminished second AEW Dynamite appearance of CM Punk?! Well, the show barely eeked out that win, scoring the same number in the 18-49 demographic as the Real Housewives, who took second place. The Chadster was so devastated to see AEW at number one again that he immediately punched himself in the wiener and now it hurts real bad. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

AEW is heading into what may be their most highly anticipated PPV yet with Sunday's All Out, which the Chadster finds to be totally unfair and disrespectful to the wrestling business. If The Chadster was The Undertaker back in his heyday, and AEW was CM Punk, AEW would definitely be headed to wrestlers court to have a punishment doled out for their disrespect. That's all The Chadster is saying here. Hopefully, things get back to normal next week and AEW takes second or third place, which is still not ideal, but at least leaves no question who the top dog is in the wrestling business: The Chadster's beloved WWE.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

Impact Wrestling: 98,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,250,000 viewers with a .59 in 18-49

viewers with a .59 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 722,000 viewers with a .34 in 18-49

viewers with a .34 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 2,067,000 viewers with a .64 in 18-49

viewers with a .64 in 18-49 WWE NXT: 717,000 viewers with a .17 in 18-49

viewers with a .17 in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,047,000 viewers with a .37 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.