WWE Fastlane: Jade Cargill Making Her Presence Known This Weekend?

Fans are anxiously awaiting the WWE on-screen debut of Jade Cargill. Could that wait be coming to an end this weekend at WWE Fastlane?

WWE's signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill has been major news since it was made official last week. As soon as her name was on the contract, fans have been trying to imagine when and where Cargill would make her debut for the company. Would she be heading down to NXT to beef up her in-ring skills? Would she go right to the main roster? If reports are to be believed, it looks like we won't be waiting too long to have these questions answered for us.

According to PWInsider, Jade Cargill will, in fact, be in the building at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event this Saturday night in Indianapolis. Not just that, though, as she is also apparently scheduled for both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown this Monday and Friday night, respectively. Now, nowhere in their report do they guarantee Jade Cargill will be making her WWE TV debut at one or any of Fastlane, Raw, or SmackDown, but that she is scheduled to be in the building at each show. Could they just be having her there for in-person meetings and to get her into the swing of things of the daily WWE way of life? Sure, but let's be real. They have plastered this story everywhere, from ESPN to every publication they could since it was made official. They are not going to wait too long to put Jade Cargill out there on their TV product, and why not kick it all off on a big stage like a Premium Live Event?

If I had to guess based on all of this, I think it looks pretty likely we will see her make her big on-screen debut at Fastlane this Saturday night before making her presence felt at both Raw and SmackDown this week as a big free agent until they can get her formally set up on one of the two shows. But that's just me spit-balling! Ultimately, we're all excited to see Jade Cargill in WWE, and we could be getting our first taste of that in just a couple of days.

