WWE Heartbroken as Roderick Strong Requests Release

Another ungrateful Superstar who would be nothing without WWE has disrespectfully asked for their release from the company, according to a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select. Roderick Strong is the latest wrestler to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back, showing he has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. WWE has yet to grant Strong his release, because if they do, he will probably stab them in the back by signing with AEW, where his wife, Marina Shafir, works, along with many of his friends. Auuughh man! So unfair!

According to Sapp, Strong was frustrated with WWE creative, which is just stunning to hear considering how good WWE creative is. More likely, Strong just had trouble grabbing the brass ring, which is understandable because it's up really high and he is only 5'10", a giant in AEW, but not so much in The Chadster's beloved WWE. Strong was also apparently extremely ungrateful about WWE's idea to give him a cool new ring name, which would have not only probably gotten him way over with the crowd, but would have ensured that WWE owns the trademark to it, which is just the right thing to do.

Fightful Select has learned that Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release. Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/Md0sjdLOnl — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

According to the report, Strong has asked for his release multiple times and WWE keeps saying no, and did not release Strong in their most recent round of layoffs, which just goes to show that WWE really understands reverse psychology. Hopefully, WWE stays strong (no pun intended — The Chadster never makes puns) and continues to refuse to pay Strong not to wrestle in AEW, because if another former member of the Undisputed Era showed up on Dynamite, The Chadster would probably have a nervous breakdown. Luckily, WWE has The Chadster's best interest in mind and they're keeping Strong on the payroll for now, but considering Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster, The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if he is champing at the bit to hire Roderick Strong and ensure another six years of sexual impotence for The Chadster, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.