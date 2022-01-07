WWE Is Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia This February

WWE last put on a show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021, with the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event. With that show being infinitely more well-reviewed than any show they have done in Saudi Arabia before, WWE appears to be anxious to return to the kingdom for another event soon and it's now being reported that they will indeed be making the long journey over there again in just over a month from now.

Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast is reporting that WWE currently has Saturday, February 19 marked down as their next live show in Saudi Arabia.

With the recently released 2022 Pay Per View schedule, WWE had an event marked for February as "To Be Announced" and if the event in Saudi Arabia does take place on February 19, that would make perfect sense. There is also a "To Be Announced" event on the schedule for October of 2022, which we could assume would be the next Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as there have been two previous Crown Jewels in the month of October.

One thing that is interesting about the presumptive February event in Saudi Arabia is that it would be the first event they have held in the kingdom on a Saturday. WWE has held six televised events in Saudi Arabia thus far and the first three were on Fridays, while the next three were on Thursdays. Seeing as the company is trying to make Saturday nights the destination for their Pay Per View events going forward, this would seem to fit in with that layout.

WWE has yet to formally announce any February event in Saudi Arabia, but that announcement should be coming very soon, seeing as we're only six weeks away from the date being reported.