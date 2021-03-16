WWE Issues Update on WrestleMania Ticket Sales

Tragedy struck the world of pro wrestling last night when fans waiting for tickets to go on sale for next months WrestleMania checked the Ticketmaster website only to learn that the on-sale date had disappeared for the tickets. During Monday's episode of WWE Raw, WWE confirmed that the on-sale date for WrestleMania tickets had been pushed back and that a new on-sale date would be available soon.

But what's the holdup? WWE operates out of Florida, where the state government is basically pro-coronavirus. The NFL had no problems having live fans in Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl. Is WWE's corporate penis really that much smaller than the NFL's? Vince McMahon must be feeling totally inadequate right now.

But while things may look dark at the moment, WWE appears confident that they'll get things back on track and will indeed be able to super spread the coronavirus to live fans at WrestleMania, just like a much larger, more out of shape version of NXT.

WWE released the following statement about the ticket sales on their website.

WrestleMania is back in business, as The Showcase of The Immortals will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. WrestleMania on-sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on-sale date within the next week. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here. WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming. Continue to follow WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates.