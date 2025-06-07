Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

ST: Strange New Worlds, Euphoria, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman, Carrie, Stranger Things, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Euphoria, Alien: Earth, Always Sunny & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, DC Studios' Superman, SYFY's Resident Alien, Prime Video's Mass Effect, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Prime Video's Carrie, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's Squid Game, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, HBO's Euphoria, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, HBO's The Last of Us, Crunchyroll's Gachiakuta, Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 7, 2025:

SNL Rolls Out Season 50's Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Open Sketches

Superman Teaser: Lex Explains His "Rivalry" with The Man of Steel

Resident Alien Season 4: Updated S04E01: "Prisoners" Preview & More

Superman: Perry White Has a Special Message for Daily Planet Readers

Mass Effect: Doug Jung Tapped as Prime Video Series Showrunner

WWE SmackDown Tonight Will Set the Stage for Money in the Bank

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06 Clip: Negan, Voice of Reason?

Carrie: Flanagan on What The Series Won't Be; Getting King's Approval

Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday Get "Thrill"-ing New Teaser

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Gets Very Cool Retro Posters

Euphoria Season 3: Sydney Sweeney Tackles Cassie/Wedding Dress Leak

Alien: Earth Previewed in FX Networks' New FX/Hulu Summer Trailer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Teased in FX/Hulu Trailer

Doctor Who Unleashed Host Steffan Powell Teases 20th Anniversary Episode

Naruto the Gallery European Exhibition Tour's First Stop? TOKYOPOP!

My Hero Academia: Crunchyroll and Fira X Wear Launch Fashion Line

Alien: Earth, Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna on Tommy's Future, Ghost Rider Return

SNL: Bowen Yang Pushes Back on Those Claiming Show Used to Be Better

Gachiakuta: Crunchyroll Unleashes "World Takeover" Anime Preview

Phineas and Ferb Creators on Reunion, Ferb Recast, Favorite Memories

