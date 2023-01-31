WWE NXT Preview: The Last Stop On The Road To Vengeance Day Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, where Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker will appear before their Steel Cage title match.

This Saturday, the NXT brand will host its own premium live event on Peacock in the form of NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. No match on the card will carry more importance than the battle for the NXT Championship between Bron Breakker and his challenger Grayson Waller. While a premium live event-headling title match between two bitter rivals should be more than enough to grab your attention, this one is getting some extra seasoning in that it will be a Steel Cage Match. Tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network is each man's last chance to spill what's on his mind and maybe even try to get an advantage over his opponent before Saturday night. Will either man take a shot at the other tonight?

After last week's fireworks, where Grayson Waller goaded Bron Breakker into crashing through a crowd barrier and possibly hurting his shoulder, what can we expect to see tonight when both men are in the building together on WWE NXT? Let's see what WWE.com says about it.

Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller's rivalry has reached new heights after the numerous brawls and words that have been exchanged. Last week saw Grayson Waller barge into the Performance Center and pick a fight with the NXT Champion, only with Breakker to attack his challenger and fight throughout the training facility. The following day live on NXT Waller got his revenge by baiting Breakker into a spear that went awry and sent the champion crashing through the ringside barrier. Now, a hurting Breakker has one last message before their impending title match. What will Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller have to say? Tune into NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight on WWE NXT, we'll see Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, and The Dyad face off in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. At the same time, Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will respond to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's attack on her last week.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.