WWE NXT Preview: Tonight Will Be The Most Star-Studded Episode Ever

Here's our preview of tonight's WWE NXT on USA - which might be the biggest episode ever, featuring several WWE Superstars and icons live.

WWE isn't leaving anything up to chance tonight when they go head-to-head with rival AEW in a Tuesday night battle for wrestling ratings supremacy. Their game plan appears to be loading up tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network with as many main roster superstars as possible, along with some title matches and a big grudge match between the brand's two biggest current stars and arguably WWE's two biggest prospects. Oh, and a certain Deadman/American Badass Hall of Famer might be showing up for the first time ever in NXT.

The big match tonight will see former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes taking on the most dominant NXT Champion in recent times, Bron Breakker. But these two facing off isn't enough because the stakes will be raised with Hayes and Breakker having John Cena and Paul Heyman in their respective corners for the match. Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's main event.

In one of the most anticipated main events in NXT history, "The Greatest of All Time" John Cena will back up Carmelo Hayes as he takes on Bron Breakker with The Bloodline's Paul Heyman in his corner. After losing the NXT Title to Ilja Dragunov, Hayes was confronted by Breakker, who implored him to follow a similar path that he did and leave NXT a burned pile of ruin, but Hayes refused. The two foes then agreed to reignite their iconic rivalry and face off in a match, and Hayes announced that Cena would be in his corner while Heyman approached Breakker about being in his.

Don't miss this unforgettable NXT moment when these two Superstars face off on Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C with Cena and Heyman at ringside! Along with that, tonight we will see Asuka taking on Roxanne Perez, Tyler Bate teaming with The Brawling Brutes to battle Gallus in a Pub Rules Match, a live special announcement from Cody Rhodes, and if the rumors and music cues are to be believed, The Undertaker will be there live tonight. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 p.m. on USA Network.

