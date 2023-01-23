WWE Raw 30 Preview: Will Vince McMahon Make His TV Return Tonight? For a thirtieth anniversary celebration, WWE Raw will feature a cavalcade of legends. Can Vince McMahon resist counting himself among them?

WWE Raw is celebrating thirty years with Raw XXX, and as you can imagine, that means a nostalgia-fueled episode featuring stars of the past to draw lapsed viewers. And since this is the last WWE Raw before the Royal Rumble, it's a pretty good time to use that tactic. But while WWE is advertising legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle. Can Vince McMahon resist including himself amongst these legends? And if he does, will the crowd worship him like a god despite all the scandals? Our answer to the first question is: it's probably about a 50/50 shot. Our answer to the second is: almost definitely. But they'll cheer Flair and Hogan too, so… nostalgia is a helluva drug?

That's not all, however! WWE has replaced the acknowledgment ceremony that was set to feature all generations of The Bloodline with Tribal Court for Sami Zayn. From the official WWE Raw preview on WWE.com:

Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract. Now, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed Universal Champion has decided to hold a Tribal Court and put Sami Zayn on trial for his recent actions. What will the final verdict be on The Honorary Uce? Tune into Raw XXX on Monday on USA to find out!

Additionally, Bobby Lashley will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Becky Lynch and Bayley will face off in a steel cage. And The Usos will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. But people are tuning into see those senior citizens, so expect them to play a prominent role all night. WWE Raw XXX kicks off at 8E/7C on USA Network.

