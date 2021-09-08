WWE Raw Labor Day Ratings Drop Shows WWE is Right to Hate Unions

WWE Raw saw a drop in ratings and viewership this week on Labor Day, proving once and for all there's no place for unions in wrestling. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 34 of 2021

It's been a hard week for The Chadster. First, Tony Khan's extremely disrespectful booking of AEW All Out rendered The Chadster sexually impotent, perhaps forever. Now, even worse, The Chadster has learned that WWE Raw's ratings dropped this week, despite WWE putting on multiple hours of a single tag team match. What does Vince McMahon have to do to get through to you people?! Auughhh!

WWE Raw averaged 1.849 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily, with hours drawing 1.985 million, 1.842 million, and 1.748 million. That's down from 1.907 million viewers last week. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged .52, down from .54 last week, with hours of .54, .52, and .50. This episode of Raw aired on the Labor Day holiday, and competed with college football for ratings, coming in second place.

The Chadster has heard a lot of talk about how WWE's sports entertainers should unionize, but if the way people behaved on Labor Day by not watching WWE Raw is any indication, that seems like a really bad idea. Clearly celebrating labor is bad for ratings and bad for business, so it's a good thing that WWE exploits their "independent contractors" to the extent that they do. Maybe if more people would watch Raw, WWE would have even more money and it wouldn't matter so much, but Vince McMahon has no chance but to play the card he was dealt. Ultimately, the blame for all of this lies at the feet of one man: Tony Khan. The Chadster hopes you're satisfied with yourself, Tony. The Chadster hopes you're happy for ruining his life!!!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

WWE NXT: 717,000 viewers with a .17 in 18-49

viewers with a .17 in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,047,000 viewers with a .37 in 18-49

viewers with a .37 in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 126,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

viewers with a .04 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,220,000 viewers with a .62 in 18-49

viewers with a .62 in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 696,000 viewers with a .30 in 18-49

WWE Raw: 1,849,000 viewers with a .62 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.