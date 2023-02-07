WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win.

Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it.

WWE Raw opened with Edge and Beth Phoenix challenging Judgment Day to a mixed tag match at Elimination Chamber, which led directly into an Elimination Chamber US Title match qualifier between Damian Priest and Angelo Dawkins, which Priest won. Edge vs. Judgment Day is one of WWE's longest-running feuds at this point, and it's always neat when WWE manages to tie several storylines together. It makes the show feel like it actually has creative purpose. Note: I'm not saying the show DOES have that. Just that it makes it feel like it does.

The Maximum Male Models signed their contracts to become official WWE Raw superstars, while Chelsea Green showed off her Karening skills against Adam Pearce. It's typical WWE fashion to jump on a bandwagon a few years after it peaked in pop culture, so it's no surprise to see them leaning into a Karen gimmick now.

Baron Corbin lost a match to Dexter Lumis. Later in the show, JBL called him a loser and broke up with him. I'm not sure what the deal is here. Is Corbin becoming a sympathetic babyface? He was at his best when he was doing the broke loser gimmick, so I guess they're going back to what works.

Brock Lesnar challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at Elimination Chamber. Lashley didn't technically accept, but has there ever been a situation in the history of wrestling where someone challenged someone else to a match at a PPV and the person just said no and it ended there? So we can count on this one happening.

The Garganos caught Nikki Cross stalking them. Hey, if the gimmick worked for DDP, why not Nikki Cross?

Carmella defeated Michin, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven to earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, the winner of which will get a shot at Bianca Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship. Don't ask me why. She just did.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin beat Alpha Academy in a tag match, answering the age-old question of who wins when two teams of permanent jobbers face each other in a match. The answer: nobody cares.

Speaking of things nobody cares about, The Miz will face Rick Boogs in a rematch.

Asuka whipped Chelsea Green's ass in a match, providing catharsis to retail workers everywhere.

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had an epic promo battle to promote Cody's WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. Just watch it; it was great!

Montez Ford defeated Elias to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Will it lead to friction between the Street Profits since Angelo Dawkins lost earlier in the night? They claim not, but… we'll reserve judgment.

Becky Lynch and Bayley finally had that steel cage match that got bumped from the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show. I know it's because she was in town to film something or other, but when WWE Hall of Famer Lita made an appearance near the end to equalize Damage CTRL and help Becky get the win, it felt like something of an apology for WWE ignoring the women during that nostalgia show.

With a great main event, a nice promo from Cody Rhodes, and a mostly entertaining undercard, WWE Raw was once again a very tolerable show this week. Both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania are shaping up to be good cards. This remains the best WWE has been in many years, so if they are going to sell the company, now is definitely the time to do it.

