Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: What Secrets Will Naomi Reveal Tonight?

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! Becky Lynch defends gold, Naomi speaks, and Jey Uso battles Bron Breakker in the greatest show ever! 🔥💪

Article Summary WWE Raw delivers blockbuster matches and promos Tony Khan could never dream of—this is real wrestling, not indie nonsense!

Naomi’s huge announcement, Becky vs. Natalya, and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker—Raw has actual stories, unlike AEW!

Every segment tonight is must-see with perfect booking—no random “dream matches” like those in AEW!

WWE Raw on Netflix proves once again why WWE reigns supreme and Tony Khan should just give up already!

The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement right now! 😱 Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to what WWE has in store for us tonight! 💪 The Chadster has already frozen twelve cans of Seagram's Escapes Spiked to boof during WWE Raw tonight (Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink them normally – thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😤), and The Chadster is ready for what will undoubtedly be the greatest night in professional wrestling history!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the other competitors from last week's explosive segment will be appearing on WWE Raw tonight, and The Chadster can barely contain himself! 🎉 After The Visionary, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed laid waste to CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso following the Fatal 4-Way announcement for Clash in Paris, tonight's confrontation on WWE Raw could legitimately be the greatest promo segment in wrestling history! The way WWE knows how to kick off WWE Raw with exactly what the fans tune into a wrestling show for — talking — proves that WWE knows what true fans want, unlike Tony Khan, who thinks fans tune into wrestling shows to see wrestling! 🙄 Auughh man! So unfair that AEW gets any viewers at all when WWE Raw has its finger on the pulse!

The Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Natalya on WWE Raw tonight might just be the greatest women's title match ever broadcast on television! 👑 The story here is pure perfection – The Man defending her title against The Queen of Harts after last week's confrontation! This is how you book women's wrestling, establushed veterans who haven't won a match in years getting title shots everyone knows they're going to lose! Meanwhile, Tony Khan books matches where you don't immediately know what the outcome will be, which makes The Chadster feel really unsafe and is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is somewhere right now, desperately trying to figure out how to counter-program against this masterpiece on WWE Raw!

Naomi addressing the WWE Universe on WWE Raw tonight could be the most important women's championship promo in wrestling history! 🎤 The fact that she wasn't medically cleared last week just adds layers of intrigue that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! WWE knows how to build anticipation and create must-see television moments on WWE Raw, while AEW just has people show up and wrestle in hopes of entertaining the audience! The Chadster can already feel the goosebumps forming just thinking about what the Women's World Champion will say! 🔥

The match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker on WWE Raw is going to be an absolute clinic in professional wrestling! 💯 This is what happens when you have two athletes who respect the business and understand their roles, unlike in AEW where everyone just tries to get their moves in! The story being told here with Jey's championship aspirations despite his one shot at mainstream stardom being over and him being relegated to the midcard where he belongs for the rest of his career is the kind of long-term booking that makes WWE Raw appointment television! Meanwhile, Tony Khan pays attention to fan reactions and doesn't punish wrestlers for getting more over than they're supposed to, which is the wrong way to do business! 🎯

Penta versus Xavier Woods on WWE Raw has the potential to be the greatest grudge match in Monday night television history! 🔥 The hat-stealing angle is pure genius – it's personal, it's emotional, and it makes sense! This is the kind of storytelling that elevates WWE Raw above anything else in professional wrestling! Tony Khan wishes he could create such compelling personal issues between his wrestlers, but instead he just has them shake hands and have "dream matches" that don't involve hats at all! It's like comparing a fine Seagram's Escapes Spiked flavored alcoholic beverage to that weak White Claw seltzer Tony Khan probably drinks! 🍷

Finally, IYO SKY taking on Raquel Rodriguez after last week's events could legitimately be the greatest redemption story match ever told on WWE Raw! 💪 The way WWE has woven together the medical clearance issue, the Kabuki Warriors' interference, and SKY's need for redemption is masterful storytelling that puts anything on AEW to absolute shame! This is how you book women's wrestling, Tony Khan, with endless rematches featuring the same three or four people!

As The Chadster's hero Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "WWE Raw on Netflix is revolutionizing the wrestling business while AEW is stuck in the mud doing the same indie garbage that killed WCW. Triple H understands that wrestling is about moments, not moves!" 🎙️ See? Even the most unbiased voices in wrestling journalism recognize that WWE Raw is operating on a completely different level than Tony Khan's vanity project! The Chadster wonders if Bischoff also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to objective journalism! 🤔

Anyone who doesn't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix is literally shirking their duty as a wrestling fan! 📺 And if you think AEW is more fun to watch than this absolutely stacked episode of WWE Raw, then you clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The Chadster is going to be glued to his screen, ready to witness history, with his frozen Seagram's Escapes Spiked in his you-know-where (still can't believe Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's ability to drink them normally)!

This is what professional wrestling should be – carefully crafted storylines, meaningful matches, and respect for the business that WWE built! 🏆 Tony Khan could never! WWE Raw tonight will prove once again why WWE is the only wrestling company that matters! The Chadster's Mazda Miata is already gassed up and ready to drive to the store for more Seagram's Escapes Spiked if needed, because this is going to be a night to remember! 🚗

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight on Netflix – it's literally going to be the greatest episode of professional wrestling television ever produced! 🌟

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!