WWE Raw Ratings Rebound After Triple H Tanked Them Last Week

After erasing gains last week. WWE Raw ratings rebounded this week despite competition from NBA basketball and cable news. All three hours of Raw were in the top 5 cable shows this week as reported by Showbuzz Daily. But what do these ratings mean? Don't worry, loyal readers. The Chadster is here to break it all down for you.

WWE Raw Ratings Rebound Slightly from Triple H Drop

Raw this week drew an average of 1.854 million viewers, up slightly from last week's show, which drew 1.819 million viewers. Raw's three hours respectively drew 1.991 million viewers, 1.875 million viewers, and 1.697 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw this week averaged a .60, up from .55 last week, and based off hours of .64, .61, and .56. Raw came in third, fourth, and fifth place on cable this week, behind only NBA basketball.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

As loyal readers of The Chadster's wrestling journalism, you're all well aware of how the Chadster feels about speaking ill of authority figures, especially authority figures in WWE. So it is only with great pain and regret that The Chadster has to say: Triple H, please stay away from Raw in the future.

The Chadster's dreams came true two weeks ago when WWE Raw broke 2 million viewers, indicating things were right in the world again and WWE was on its way back to the top of the cable charts. Triple H appeared the next week and erased all of those gains. So yes, The Chadster respects everything Triple H is done, but he must never come back to to the show again. Sorry, Hunter, but The Chadster takes these ratings very seriously, as should you.