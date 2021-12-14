WWE Raw Roster So Thin Bobby Lashley Wrestles 3 Times in 1 Night

After multiple rounds of cuts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the roster for WWE Raw has finally become so thin there are no longer enough wrestlers to put on a three-hour show. As a result, Bobby Lashley was forced to wrestle three times on WWE Raw last night to compensate, winning entry into the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1 as a reward.

Lashley kicked off the show demanding entry into the match, at that time already a triple threat between Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, after Lashley laid out all three men last week, meaning Lashley actually appeared in four in-ring segments on WWE Raw last night.

Lashley then wrestled Kevin Owens later in the show, defeating him via tapout with the Hurt Lock to secure his first victory.

Lashley followed that up by beating Seth Rollins with a spear after Owens interfered in the match, causing it to be stopped and restarted as a no disqualification match.

Finally, in the man event, Lashley defeated Big E after MVP helped by hitting Big E with his cane.

Lashley's efforts to make up for WWE's lack of foresight in firing most of its roster for cost-cutting measures was a good short-term solution that seemed to work out well for him, but isn't sustainable on a long-term basis. Hopefully, WWE realizes that they need to keep at least some wrestlers employed if they want to continue to put on what is technically considered a wrestling show. After all, the whole point of all those cuts is to make the company look more profitable for a sale, but if prospective buyers see that WWE puts on nothing but Bobby Lashley matches, with no other variety, they're going to be wary of making the purchase.

