WWE Selling WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match Dirt Capsules for $75

In the pro wrestling business, it's tradition to do anything for a buck. Even so, WWE may have taken things to an entirely new level when they announced the latest piece of merch available on WWE Shop. That's right, for seventy-five bucks, you, yes, you, can own your very own capsule of dirt from the very first Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The dirt comes as part of a plaque commemorating the event and is one of only 536 limited edition capsules of dirt. This is rare dirt, people. Dirt only 535 other lucky fans around the world will own.

The product description reads: "It turns out that even a Phenomenal One is no match for a Phenom. The Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at WrestleMania 36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match. After burying Styles in the dirt, The Undertaker rode off into the night, having claimed a soul at WrestleMania for the 25th time." And here are some additional details from WWE about the plaque:

15" x 17"

Official WrestleMania Product

Individually Numbered

Limited Edition of 536

Contains dirt from the First-Ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

The commemorative WWE plaque also features photos of The Undertaker, The Undertaker bulldozing a pile of dirt onto AJ Styles in a grave, and AJ Styles' hand sticking up out of the dirt at the end of the match. The dirt itself is encapsulated in the plaque, so if you were thinking of purchasing all 536 to recreate the Boneyard Match at home, you're best off just using your own dirt (available for free outside) because you'd have to destroy all of the plaques to get it out. This item is available to pre-order now for just $74.99. If that sounds too pricey to pay for dirt all in one shot, keep in mind that WWE offers a financing option for four payments of $18.75. The dirt will ship to its lucky new owners on May 13th.