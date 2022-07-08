WWE SmackDown Preview 7/8: Drew McIntyre Vs. Sheamus

With WWE Money In The Bank out of the way after this past Saturday and SummerSlam's main event of Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match all set, eyes now turn to WWE's overseas event in September, WWE Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales. With that in mind, tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be headlined by a match with serious implications for the September event when Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus with the winner challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash At The Castle.

The long-time rivals will do battle again tonight on SmackDown to see who will get the chance to become Champion on their home continent in September. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Drew McIntyre will once again battle Sheamus in a high-stakes matchup for the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The WWE Universe better be ready for shockwaves when these two superheavyweights collide for the opportunity of a lifetime, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, Max Dupri and his Maximum Male Models group of ma.çé and mån.sôör (yes, that is indeed how WWE is saying their new names are spelled) will reveal their 2022 Tennis Collection. I know that just has everyone boiling over with excitement. It's really understated how many wrestling fans really want to see fictional fashion shows on their weekly wrestling shows and SmackDown is happy to provide!

And Roman Reigns will apparently grace us with his presence tonight! How about that?! The super-duper ultra Champion actually showing up for work!

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.