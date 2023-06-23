Posted in: Fox, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: fox, LA Knight, paul heyman, Smackdown, Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline, The Usos, Triple Threat Match, wrestling, wwe, WWE Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown Preview: Begun, The Bloodline Civil War Has!

Our preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where, after the implosion last week, The Bloodline Civil War begins in full tonight.

The Bloodline has dominated the entirety of WWE for a couple of years now. But as of last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, those days appear to have ended. Jey Uso dramatically joined his brother Jimmy by blasting his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with a shocking superkick. The Usos then took it even further by taking out their younger brother Solo Sikoa and following that with a double superkick to Reigns as Paul Heyman watched on in horror and disbelief. Now with the battle lines drawn and the two sides officially facing each other in a tag team match at Money In The Bank on July 1, we will see which duo can get the upper hand going forward.

How will Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa respond to The Usos' betrayal tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Last week, Jimmy and Jey Uso officially separated themselves from The Bloodline when they took out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a series of Superkicks heard 'round the world. Now that the lines have been drawn and a showdown between them is set for WWE Money in the Bank, The Bloodline Civil War begins tonight on SmackDown. Anything can and will happen when the shattered family embarks on the highly personal struggle to get the upper hand on their collision course to July 1. Don't miss a moment of the action, live tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Along with that, tonight we will see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler take on NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a Title Unification Match, LA Knight battling Santos Escobar and Butch in a Triple Threat Match, Shotzi challenging Bayley for her Money In The Bank Ladder Match spot, and Cameron Grimes taking on Baron Corbin.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

