Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Get Hyped Ahead of WWE Backlash

The Chadster delivers an UNBIASED preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown! John Cena returns, tag team brilliance, and Tony Khan continues to cheese off The Chadster! 🔥

Article Summary John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown to hype his historic Undisputed Title defense, and Tony Khan could never top this!

LA Knight & Damian Priest battle Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu in a logical, thrilling tag team match AEW can only dream of!

Jade Cargill faces Nia Jax for a Women's Title shot—WWE's women's division is leagues above Tony Khan's scrappy roster!

Tony Khan keeps ruining The Chadster's life, but WWE SmackDown delivers pure wrestling perfection every single week!

Auughh man! So fair! The Chadster can't believe how excited The Chadster is for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown! 🔥 While Tony Khan is over there booking his little indie show with all those spotfests and unnecessary flips, WWE is delivering what real wrestling fans actually want to see on WWE SmackDown. 👏

First of all, John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown tonight! 🎺 The self-proclaimed "Last Real Champion" will grace us with his presence one night before defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. 🏆 The Chadster has to say that even though it's only been one month, The Chadster is completely comfortable declaring John Cena's heel championship reign as the greatest of all time. 💯 This is how you book a heel champion – not like what Tony Khan does in AEW with all those "nuanced characters" and "shades of gray" storytelling that literally stabs Triple H right in the back. 🔪

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, we'll also see LA Knight and Damian Priest teaming up to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa! 🤼 This is absolutely going to be the greatest tag team match in the history of professional wrestling. 🙌 The Chadster loves how WWE is putting these four competitors in a logical tag team match ahead of the Fatal 4-Way for the United States Championship at WWE Backlash. 👍 This is proper wrestling storytelling, unlike those random matches Tony Khan books on AEW that get by on incredible in-ring action. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

The women's division will be represented tonight on WWE SmackDown when Jade Cargill battles Nia Jax to determine the #1 Contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship! 👸 This is going to be the most spectacular women's match ever seen on television. 💪 The Storm versus The Irresistible Force! 💥 What perfect nicknames and what perfect casting! 🌟 Meanwhile, Tony Khan's women's division is completely disorganized and doesn't have proper nicknames like WWE does. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The Chadster also can't wait to see Aleister Black face off against Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown! 🖤 This has the potential to be the most intriguing one-on-one showdown in SmackDown history. 🔮 Aleister Black's mysterious character work is exactly what wrestling should be – not like those ridiculous characters in AEW who are grounded and well-developed. 📱

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😰 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through a car wash, and when The Chadster looked in the rearview mirror, Tony Khan was sitting in the back seat! 😱 He was wearing a WWE SmackDown t-shirt but kept ripping pieces off to reveal an AEW shirt underneath. 👕 "Your precious SmackDown will never be as good as Dynamite," Tony Khan whispered as soap and water cascaded down the windows, isolating The Chadster and Tony Khan in their own little bubble. 💦 Tony Khan reached forward and slowly turned off The Chadster's radio that was playing "All Star" by Smash Mouth. 🎵 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 💧 Tony Khan really needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams like this! It's so unprofessional! 😤

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is potentially the most incredible wrestling show of all time. 🏅 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this lineup. AEW wishes they had stars like John Cena, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Jade Cargill (who definitely didn't gain her star power in AEW at all). 🌟

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "WWE SmackDown consistently delivers what wrestling fans want – recognizable stars and simple storytelling that doesn't require you to think like that AEW garbage." 🎙️ Kevin Nash has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval for these objective and not-at-all-biased comments! 👍

Wrestling fans would be shirking their duty if they didn't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8/7C on USA! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this incredible lineup clearly doesn't understand what professional wrestling is supposed to be. 🤷‍♂️ And don't forget to watch WWE Backlash this weekend too! 🔥

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how amazing tonight's WWE SmackDown was going to be, but she just sighed and kept texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster knows she was actually agreeing with The Chadster deep down, but Tony Khan has poisoned her mind so much that she can't express it. 😢 That's just one more way Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's life! 😭

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!