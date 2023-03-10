WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Reunites With Jey Uso Tonight Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Roman Reigns will look for answers from his cousin Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has had the entire WWE Universe speculating since his actions at the end of January's Royal Rumble, and no one has been more anxious about him and his whereabouts than his cousin, Roman Reigns. Everyone's questions appeared to be answered at the conclusion of Monday's Raw when Jey rejected his brother Jimmy and took the side of The Bloodline's expatriate and number one enemy, Sami Zayn. But that was all subterfuge, as Jey immediately superkicked Zayn when his guard was down and dragged him into the ring for a beating at the hands of him and his brother. Now with Jey appearing firmly back with the family in The Bloodline, how will Reigns respond to the return of his cousin tonight on WWE SmackDown?

So was Jey Uso truly conflicted about where his allegiances were, or was this all some grand plan of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to get Sami Zayn's defenses down? Hopefully, all of these questions will be answered tonight on SmackDown. Let's see what WWE.com has to officially say about it:

"This past Monday on Raw, Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he returned to hit a superkick on Sami Zayn before leading a vicious 3-on-1 attack on the one-time "Honorary Uce" alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Now, "Main Event" Jey is coming home to SmackDown. Will he be greeted with rousing fanfare by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? After weeks of Jey being absent from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that time is running out, even saying that if Jey didn't return to SmackDown tonight, Reigns was going to blame Jimmy.

Now that Jey has picked a side, will he be welcomed back into The Bloodline? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Braun Strowman & Ricochet take on The Viking Raiders in tag team action, while Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight will battle each other in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.