WWE SmackDown Preview Sees Gunther Defending The IC Title Tonight Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX finds Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Madcap Moss.

Whether you know him more as Walter or his current title of Gunther, you damn sure have a healthy amount of respect for WWE's current top monster. Yeah, there's Braun Strowman, Omos, and even Bray Wyatt, but none of them have that air of legitimacy or a record of pure dominance like Gunther has accumulated for himself. He has shown it doesn't matter where he's residing, be it overseas in NXTUK, in Orlando, Florida on NXT, or his current stomping grounds on the SmackDown roster, Gunther has been the stoic face of dominance in WWE for years now, and as of late, he has restored the luster and respect to the Intercontinental Championship, once again making it into one of WWE's most prestigious titles. How has he done that? Through a series of grueling title defenses and if Madcap Moss has his way, Gunther will have his work cut out for him tonight on FOX.

After impressing the world with his lengthy Royal Rumble performance a couple of weeks ago, Gunther's mind is back on his Intercontinental title and keeping it around his waist. That means fighting off a challenge from Madcap Moss tonight on SmackDown. Here's what WWE.com has to officially say about tonight's title match on FOX.

"After winning this past week's Fatal-Four-Way Match against Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross, Madcap Moss gets the biggest opportunity of his career as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Title.

Moss will go-one-one with Gunther for the very first time, with Gunther having dismantled every opponent that has been put in front of him.

Can Moss dethrone Gunther for the prestigious Intercontinental Title, or will Gunther remain dominant? Make sure to catch this Intercontinental Title defense tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we'll see Natalya and Shotzi team up to take on the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battling The Viking Raiders, and Asuka taking on Liv Morgan. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.