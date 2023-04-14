WWE SmackDown Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes FOX TV Return Tonight Check out our preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will see the return of Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time in 2023.

It has been since last year since we last heard the squeals of electric violins signaling the arrival of Japanese star Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE. It was this past November, in a first-round losing effort against Santos Escobar in the SmackDown World Cup tournament, that we last saw Nakamura in action in WWE (he faced off against recently-inducted WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta in Pro Wrestling Noah this past New Year's Day) and now it appears "The King of Strong Style" is set to make his WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown live on FOX.

There are plenty of questions about where Shinsuke Nakamura stands with everything now. Does he still have beef with The Bloodline? Is he still teammates with Rick Boogs? We may get answers to these questions tonight on SmackDown. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about Nakamura's return tonight.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura returns to action! Nakamura hasn't been seen since before the new year, facing off with Santos Escobar in the SmackDown on FOX World Cup First Round. In that time, Nakamura has kept busy, facing off against The Great Muta in one of his final matches before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. What impact will Nakamura have, being back on the blue brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Santos Escobar taking on Damien Priest, Xavier Woods battling LA Knight, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez taking part in a "Championship Celebration"… whatever the hell that means. Oh, and Matt Riddle is back and is out for revenge against The Bloodline and The Usos, specifically.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.