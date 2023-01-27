WWE SmackDown Preview: 'Twas The Night Before The Royal Rumble Our preview for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX finds Kevin Owens battling Solo Sikoa one night before the Royal Rumble.

Tomorrow night on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere, we will all be settling in to watch one of WWE's most significant and exciting events of the year, the Royal Rumble. Tomorrow marks the official start of "The Road to 'WrestleMania,'" and it all begins with the men's & women's 30-person over-the-top-rope Battle Royal. But before we get there, we have one more episode of SmackDown to get through, and even though the WWE Superstars are almost certainly more focused on tomorrow night, several of them have some business to attend to tonight first on FOX.

One man who has his sights on tomorrow while also having to stay focused on tonight's SmackDown is Kevin Owens. Tomorrow he will have a Royal Rumble title match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but first, he will have to get through Reigns' young cousin Solo Sikoa in singles action. Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight's match"

"In the wake of Kevin Owens attacking Roman Reigns and The Bloodline during the Royal Rumble Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Contract Singing, Solo Sikoa will look to take out KO before he can challenge The Head of the Table. Will The Enforcer of The Bloodline compromise Owens one day before KO's title showdown? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Rey Mysterio battle Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus teaming up against Hit Row in one SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament semifinals match, and Imperium taking on Legado del Fantasma in another Tournament semifinals match. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown coming to us live tonight at 8 pm on FOX.