WWE SmackDown Recap 6/24: Enemies Are Forced To Team Up

Last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX began with a befuddling appearance from the beleaguered Vince McMahon and ended with fans again questioning what the shot-callers were thinking when Brock Lesnar returned to yet again challenge Roman Reigns for the title at this year's SummerSlam. Fans have made it pretty clear they've had more than enough of this match-up, but with so many stars injured right now, WWE is set to try and drain some more blood from the uninteresting stone that is the long-running Lesnar/Reigns rivalry. Will they expand on this on this week's show or did both stars have it in their contracts to not appear this week? Let's find out.

We open the show this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus arguing over their chances in the upcoming Money In The Bank Ladder Match until they're interrupted by Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce, who inform them that they're out of the match unless they team together and defeat the Tag Team Champions The Usos in the SmackDown main event.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn – Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

A solid, fun match here with lots of good near-falls. Zayn takes it with a Helluva Kick out of nowhere for the pin.

Winner: Sami Zayn

The New Day is supposed to face Shanky and Jinder Mahal, but when that turns into a dance fest, they're taken out by The Viking Raiders in their SmackDown return as heels.

Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville

A pretty lousy match here that Evans finishes with a Woman's Right (ironic that they're still calling it that on a day where women were stripped of their rights), before Shayna Baszler and Xia Li try to jump them after.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Lacey Evans

Natalya comes out next dressed as Ronda Rousey with a baby stroller and this is just awful. This of course brings out the real SmackDown Women's Champion and a fight ensues.

Gunther vs Ricochet – Intercontinental Championship

This is a very one-sided match with Gunther easily defending his title against the former Champion.

Winner & Still Champion: Gunther

Paul Heyman is interviewed backstage when Sami Zayn interferes and creates an awkward moment for himself.

Shotzi vs Tamina – Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Tamina is replacing Aliyah in this one, but no matter, as Shotzi still takes this one after hitting Tamina with a DDT.

Winner: Shotzi

Adam Pearce had another run-in with Max Dupri on this week's SmackDown.

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee called out Happy Corbin and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs The Usos

A fun tag team match in the main event here. The Street Profits and Sami Zayn all get involved, but McIntyre blasts Jimmy Uso with the Claymore for the win to secure his and Sheamus' spots in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

And that's that for an okayish episode of SmackDown. There were a couple of solid matches and it didn't feel like a repeat of last week's show. And Vince didn't show up for another awkward appearance and that's something!

Till next time friends.